Gary L. Dumler

March 23, 1939-March 10, 2021

WATERLOO - Gary Lee Dumler, 81, of Waterloo died peacefully on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Thuesen Cottage of the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Gary was born on March 23, 1939 in Waterloo, the son of Henry and Orphia M. (Meyer) Dumler, the oldest of their three children. He graduated from West High in 1957. Gary married Judy Mitchell on April 30, 1960 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Gary was owner of the business his father Henry started in 1944, Henry's Standard Service, located on 8th & Washington in Waterloo until July of 1988. Gary was known for his reliable and friendly service by his loyal customers. When plans for the new highway 218 were finalized and the service station would need to be removed, Gary retired from the business. He pursued his interest in finances and real estate and become a broker with Century 21 in Waterloo, and Inspired Real-Estate in Cedar Falls until fully retired.

Gary is survived by his wife, Judy Dumler of Waterloo, one daughter, Lorelei Rodgers of Winfield, and one son, Rick (Lisa) of Dike; 5 grandchildren, Kara (Kolton) Booth, Taylor and Haley Rodgers, and Ashley and Trevor Dumler.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sharon Bowling, one brother, Dennis Dumler, a son-in-law, Rick Rodgers, and his beloved Yorkie, Max.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, with burial at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Locke Funeral Home. Those attending the visitation or service are asked to wear a mask. A recording of the service will be posted on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

Gary loved watching the stock market, the Iowa Hawkeye's and for many years wintering at the Island House Resort at Casey Key, Florida, and collecting shells. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, his sense of humor, and the love and pride he had for all his children and grandchildren.