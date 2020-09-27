Gary E. Cahoy

(1965-2020)

Sumner - Gary E. Cahoy, 55, of Rosemount, Minnesota and formerly of Sumner, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Lodge of Elko in Elko, Minnesota.

Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, October 2, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner with Rev. Donald Komboh celebrating. The Mass will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 1st at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding the Mass on Friday. A Rosary will be recited at 4:30 PM, Thursday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Due to the state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask. All attending the Mass are required to wear a mask. We encourage those who are feeling ill to stay home and contact the family with a card, a note on the webpage, text, or a call

Gary Eugene, son of Arnold and Carolyn (Thiry) Cahoy was born May 31, 1965, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner. He was baptized June 6, 1965, had his first communion May 12, 1973, and was confirmed April 23, 1977, all at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner. Gary received his education in the Sumner Schools and graduated from Sumner High School in 1983. Following high school, he went to Airline Training School in Florida, prior to receiving a degree from Hawkeye Community College in Aviation Mechanics. Gary worked for Northwest Airlines in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids as a counter agent, prior to moving to Minneapolis and working with Delta Airlines as a mechanic. He was united in marriage with Jody Schiller on June 30, 1990, at Holy Family in Mason City. To this union three children were born, Nathan, Jamie and Aaron. The couple later divorced. Gary enjoyed flying remote control airplanes, loved attending musical concerts, playing drums for Bill Dewey and The Dynammics (a band he played with for twenty five years), and was known for making the best homemade pizza

Gary is survived by his three children, Nathan Cahoy of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jamie Cahoy of Rosemount, Minnesota and Aaron (Natalie Grabinger) of Apple Valley, Minnesota; granddaughter, Mia Cahoy of Apple Valley, Minnesota; mother, Carolyn Cahoy of Sumner; siblings, Patricia (Gregg) Cunningham of Auburn, New Hampshire, James (Gretchen) Cahoy of Verona, Wisconsin, Daniel (Cheryl) Cahoy of Sumner, Arnold Cahoy, Jr. of Madison, Wisconsin, Thomas Cahoy of Sumner, Julie (Robert) Blackmore of Lakeville, Minnesota, Jean (Ben) Hoth of Stewartville, Minnesota, and Michael (Jenny Appenzeller) Cahoy of Savage, Minnesota; many nieces and nephews, several great-nephews and one great-niece, and special friend, Dawn Finnestad of St. Paul, Minnesota.

In addition to his maternal and paternal grandparents, he was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Cahoy who died April 26, 1982.

A Celebration of Life for Gary will be held at a later date.