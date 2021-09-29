Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Allen Fobian
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Cedar Falls High School
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Gary Allen Fobian

December 5, 1944-September 27, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Gary Allen Fobian, 76, of Cedar Falls, passed away at his home on Monday, September 27, 2021. He was born December 5, 1944, in Cedar Falls, son of Kasper and Anna (Jorgensen) Fobian. Gary graduated from Cedar Falls High School with the Class of 1964, then went to Omaha for training in automotive bodywork. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving in active duty from October 1965 until October 1969. On April 18, 1970, Gary married Sharon Kathleen Mervin in Waterloo. He worked for Doerfer Engineering for 39 years before retiring in 2009.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Arnold; and grandchildren: Bryan and Katherine Fobian and Bill Mays. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon; his sons, Bryan (Lynne) Fobian of KY and Tim (Stacie) Fobian of Dike; grandchildren: Matthew, Emily, Alli, Chaz and LeAnne; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, David (Linda) Fobian of Cedar Falls; and a sister-in-law, Norma Fobian of Waterloo.

Gary's funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls with burial to follow at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. His visitation will be from 4-6:00 pm on Thursday, September 30, also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the American Cancer Society and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Gary was a gifted welder and fabricator and loved the challenge of a complicated design. He was an avid vegetable gardener and enjoyed dirt racing. Gary had a special place in his heart for each of the canine companions who walked beside him in his lifetime.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Oct
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Condolences to loss of your beloved family member.
Kathy and Mike Simpson
October 1, 2021
As a 1962 CFHS graduate, please accept my sincere condolences. It is difficult to lose a loved member of our family.
Connie (Bruch) Sanders
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results