Gary Allen Fobian

December 5, 1944-September 27, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Gary Allen Fobian, 76, of Cedar Falls, passed away at his home on Monday, September 27, 2021. He was born December 5, 1944, in Cedar Falls, son of Kasper and Anna (Jorgensen) Fobian. Gary graduated from Cedar Falls High School with the Class of 1964, then went to Omaha for training in automotive bodywork. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving in active duty from October 1965 until October 1969. On April 18, 1970, Gary married Sharon Kathleen Mervin in Waterloo. He worked for Doerfer Engineering for 39 years before retiring in 2009.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Arnold; and grandchildren: Bryan and Katherine Fobian and Bill Mays. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon; his sons, Bryan (Lynne) Fobian of KY and Tim (Stacie) Fobian of Dike; grandchildren: Matthew, Emily, Alli, Chaz and LeAnne; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, David (Linda) Fobian of Cedar Falls; and a sister-in-law, Norma Fobian of Waterloo.

Gary's funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls with burial to follow at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. His visitation will be from 4-6:00 pm on Thursday, September 30, also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the American Cancer Society and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Gary was a gifted welder and fabricator and loved the challenge of a complicated design. He was an avid vegetable gardener and enjoyed dirt racing. Gary had a special place in his heart for each of the canine companions who walked beside him in his lifetime.