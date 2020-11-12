Menu
Gary L. L Schoonover

February 26, 1957-November 4, 2020

Gary L Schoonover passed away November 4, 2020. He was born February 26, 1957 the son of Willard Schoonover and Esther Gann. He graduated from East High School in 1975. He married Carol Alston on September 14, 1996. They were later divorced. Gary worked at various businesses, most recent was Ryder Logistics. Gary enjoyed watching crime dramas and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; sister; Judy Robbins and his beloved dog, Gus.

He is survived by his mother, Esther Gann; 1-brother, Thomas Roberts; 6-sisters, Sharon Miller, Laura Hanken, Wanda Anderson, Sandra Hagele, Carol Peters and Teresa L. Schoonover.

Services will be Friday the 13th, 2020 at Grace Reform Church 520 Maxwell St. Waterloo, Iowa. Memorials and condolences can be made to the family at 628 Sonya Dr. Waterloo, Iowa 50702


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
