Gary Lee Luck, Sr.

April 16, 1939-April 9, 2022

WATERLOO-Gary Lee Luck, Sr., 82, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home.

He was born April 16, 1939 in Iowa City, Iowa, son of Clifford and Dorothy Scarff Luck. Gary married Dixie Sanderson October 29, 1960, in Dunkerton. He worked for the City of Waterloo sewer department for 19 years, retiring in 2001.

Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, and junking

He is survived by his wife, Dixie of Waterloo; a son, Gary (Chris) Luck Jr., of Lansing; four daughters, Deliah Thompson of Waterloo, Diane (Eli) Yoder of Chariton, Carla Cavanaugh of Waterloo, and Kay (Eric) Schmitt of Waterloo; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; an infant granddaughter, Jessie Luck; son-in-law, Daniel Cavanaugh; three brothers, Lester, Harley, and Jerry Luck, and one in infancy, Robert Luck; also, a sister in infancy, JoAnn Luck.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 14 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Visitation for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.