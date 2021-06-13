Menu
Gary L. Pease
Gary L. Pease

CEDAR FALLS-Gary L. Pease, 80, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Celebration of Life will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Friends of the Cedar Falls Band, UNI School of music, or the church. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Service
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
First United Methodist Church
718 Clay Street, Cedar, IA
Jun
16
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
718 Clay Street, Cedar, IA
