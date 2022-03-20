Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Worth Sauser
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022

Gary Worth Sauser

July 13, 1948-March 13, 2022

EVANSDALE-Gary Sauser, 73, of Evansdale died Sunday March 13, 2022 at home of natural causes.

He was born July 13, 1948 in Quincy, IL, son of Florence and Worth Sauser. Gary attended East High school in Waterloo, IA. Gary entered the US Marine Corp in 1965 and served in Vietnam, receiving a Purple Heart Award.

Gary worked as a carpenter in the Cedar Valley, renovating homes with his partner Alice Erickson. He was Commander in Chief at the Amvets Post 31 in Evansdale, IA from 2010-2014 and was still an active member and volunteer. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Gary is survived by his partner Alice Erickson, his sister Janine Rooney, his daughter Stephanie (Daniel) Dunn of Oklahoma, his son Brian Sauser of Texas, his son Terry Hawbaker of Waterloo, four granddaughters: Chassidy (Thomas) Schweer of Waverly, Rachel Monthie of Oklahoma, Callista Hawbaker of Davenport, and Hannah Dunn of Oklahoma; two grandsons: Caleb and Colby Hawbaker of Davenport; and seven great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Florence and Worth Sauser, his brother Robert Shelton, his daughter Tresa Hawbaker, and his grandson Cory Hawbaker.

The celebration of life will be Sunday, March 20th from 11am-2pm at the Amvets Post 31 in Evansdale, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Amvets Post 31
Evansdale, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
PRAYERS FOR ALL OF YOU IN THESE DAYS AHEAD PEACE BE WITH YOU
CRAIG WHITE AND DIANNE
Friend
March 22, 2022
Alice, Terry and the grandchildren ... sorry for your loss! its never easy but know that God needed him for a reason. prayers and hugs!!
Tera Pries
Other
March 21, 2022
RIH "Dad" and THANK YOU for giving me my best friend Stephanie. Love you to the moon.
Sherri Mastin
Family
March 20, 2022
Sad to hear of the passing of my friend . All the memories I have , fishing , woodworking together . Also the talks we had . Even that we haven't seen much of each other in the past few years , he was a good friend. Rest in piece my friend ....
Thomas smith
March 20, 2022
Rip my friend
Candy Bravender Hundley
Friend
March 20, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shelton vicky
March 20, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Franciscus Van Beeck
Friend
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results