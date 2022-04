Gaylord Converse

FREDERICKSBURG-Gaylord Converse, age 75 passed away December 25, 2021. Gaylord was born July 13, 1946.

Service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM at United Methodist Church of Sumner.

Memorials: Sumner or Frederika United Methodist Churches, Cedar Valley Hospice, or the Fayette County Agricultural Society Funeral Home: Iowa Cremation