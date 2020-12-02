Gene E. Noble

December 20, 1936-November 29, 2020

Gene E. Noble, 83 of Evansdale, died at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital in Waterloo on Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1936, in Ackley, IA, son of Bert E. and Tena Rotgers Noble. Gene graduated from Ackley High School in 1955. He married Dora Buchholtz 1955-1972, they later divorced. He married Edythe "Edyie" Knudson on December 27, 1992 in Deadwood, SD. She died July 28, 2018. He worked at John Deere as a machine operator for 31 years, drove truck hauling grain and owned and operated his own business, Noble Tree Service. Gene was a member of Trinity American Lutheran Church, Waterloo. Over the years, he enjoyed touring on his motorcycle with friends, bowling, bicycling, playing billiards and dancing with Edyie.

He is survived by his children, Gretchen (Jerry) Berreth‚ Fuquay Varina‚ NC; Jeanne (Jeff) Dinnebier‚ Mason City; and son, Rick (Barb) Noble‚ Waterloo. Two stepsons: Scott (Babs) Knudson, Red Wing, MN; and Lon (Kristine) Knudson, Rochester, MN. 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, Brother, Gary (Linda) Noble‚ Aplington.

Preceded in death by: Wife, granddaughter: Shalee Renner. Sister: Darlene (Bill) Rowan; brother: Don (Darla) Noble.

Funeral Services: at 10:30am Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave., Waterloo. Burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation: Family will greet friends an hour before the services.

Memorials: Trinity American Lutheran Church, Waterloo

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com