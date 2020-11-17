Genevieve J. Sadler

May 25, 1928-November 15, 2020

Genevieve J. Sadler, 92, of Dunkerton, died Sunday, November 15, 2020.

She was born May 25, 1928, in Waterloo, the daughter of Joseph and Genevieve Wilhelm Weiden. She married Lawrence Sadler April 23, 1947, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. He died April 26, 2020.

Genevieve graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1945. Her and Lawrence farmed the family Century Farm in Dunkerton. She was a longtime member of St. Francis, Barclay Catholic Church.

Survived by: a son, James (Dorothy) Sadler of Dunkerton; five daughters, Kathy (Dick Kass) Sadler and Diane (Bob) Curry both of Waterloo, Carol (Jerry) Schoenthal of Waukon; Teresa (Wayde) Bantz of Dunkerton, and Bonnie (Phil Baskerville) Sadler of Cedar Falls; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Kay Fischbach of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her daughter and son-in-law, Colleen and Chris Toneff; a grandson, Chris J. Toneff; a sister, Josephine Sadler.

A public visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, November 20, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Barclay Township. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Burial will be after the Mass and is open to the public. For those attending the visitation we ask that you please wear a mask. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to: the family

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.