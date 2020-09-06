Genevieve M. Gray

(1929 - 2020)

Genevieve M. Gray 91, of Evansdale, passed away peacefully on Aug. 28, 2020 of Covid-19. She was born Feb 6, 1929 in Davis City, Iowa, the daughter of Jesse Wilbert and Roberta (Dunbar) Burrell. She married F. Wayne Gray on April 8,1946 in Leon, Iowa. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2005. She worked at West High School, retiring in 2000. After the death of her husband she went to work for The Western Homes, caring for the elderly until retiring at the age of 87. Survived by: a daughter Janice (Kevin) Parker of Waterloo; Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Preceded in death by; her parents; her husband; 2 sons, Danny and Dennis Gray; a daughter Jennie L. Gray; a granddaughter, Lori L. Gerst; 3 brothers, Ovid, Jim and Francis Burrell; a sister, Ella Belle Pettengill. Family directed graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family requests all who attend please wear a mask. Memorials may be directed to the family. She loved her family dearly and unconditionally as they all did her. She will be truly missed by all that knew her. For more information visit: www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.