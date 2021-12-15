Genevieve E. Weisbrodt

October 11, 1937-December 13, 2021

WAVERLY-Genevieve E. Weisbrodt, 84, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Mercy One in Waterloo.

Genevieve Esther Renken Weisbrodt was born the fourth child of George R. and Anna (Meester) Renken on October 11, 1937, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She was baptized on June 5, 1938 and received her Christian education in the First Reformed Church in Aplington. Genevieve attended Pleasant Valley country school through 5th grade, in Grundy County and grades 6-12 at Aplington Community School, graduating in May of 1956. She attended Cosmetology School in Des Moines and was employed as a hairdresser in Waterloo and Waverly. On September 13, 1959, she was united in marriage to William Weisbrodt at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. They began farming on a rented farm. In 1960, their son, Michael was born. In 1965, they purchased a farm two miles north of Waverly. Where they have lived ever since.

Genevieve enjoyed helping her husband and son with the farming operation and loved gardening, flowers and maintaining the premises of their farm. She especially took pride in establishing and caring for a large shelterbelt of trees and shrubs. She was an avid reader and loved music. An active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, where she sang in the choir, soloist at numerous funerals, severed as assistant minister for many years, severed on various boards and the Church Council, volunteer pianist for Saturday evening services and pianist for Sunday services at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. Genevieve served on the Bremer County Board of Adjustment for several years.

Survivors are her husband, William, Weisbrodt of Waverly; son, Michael Weisbrodt of Waverly; two sisters, Maxine Gram of Waverly and Diane (William) Harken of Grundy Center; brother, Roger (Doralene) Renken of Aplington; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ellen and Burton Thies of Readlyn and by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death, two sisters Lillian Jensen and Ivadean Frey and two brothers-in-law, Richard Frey and Robert Gram.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church & School with Pastor Mark Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Waverly Health Center and online condolences for Genevieve can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Weisbrodt family with arrangements. 319-352-1187