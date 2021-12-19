Menu
George M. Cable
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

George M. Cable

December 31, 1936-December 17, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-George M. Cable, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, December 17, 2021 at MercyOne-Cedar Falls.

He was born December 31, 1936, in Rockford, Iowa, the son of Carl and Catherine (Evans) Cable. On August 4, 1957, he was united in marriage to Claudette Bronner in Charles City, IA. He served in the United States Army from 1959-61. He was employed as a Quality Supervisor at John Deere, retiring in 1993. He then worked as a part-time instructor at Hawkeye Community College from 1994 until 2016. He was a lifetime member of the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post#49.

Survived by his wife of Cedar Falls; two sons, Carl (Gerri) of Newton and David (Anne) of Rockford, IL; daughter, Connie (Todd) Schelling of Owatonna, MN; seven grandchildren, Caylen, Curtis, Bronson, Derek, Kassidy, Calvin, and Spenser; ten great grandchildren; and sister, Mary Holub of Waterloo. Preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carol Sawyer.

Services 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, with interment in the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Full military honors will be provided by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorials may be directed to the church or the Cedar Bend Humane Society.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
IA
Dec
21
Service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear this. George was a great neighbor and co-worker. RIP
Roman Frackiewicz
December 21, 2021
Claudette and family. I am so sorry to learn of George's passing. I have fond memories of working with him at John Deere. George was easy to get along with and he was always happy. I especially remember driving past your home several times a week when I would visit my mom at the Western Home near you. Your gardens always looked so nice and well tended. Of course I always thought of it as George's "piece of art", but perhaps you both worked at it. Cherish your memories as I am sure you have many.
Janet Mokosak Bretey
Work
December 19, 2021
