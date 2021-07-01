George Lester Hursh

January 30, 1947-June 29, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-George Lester Hursh, 74, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at MercyOne-Waterloo.

He was born January 30, 1947, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Richmond and Marie Geater Hursh. His mother was advised to "stay in town" the week before he was born because the weather was too stormy in rural Iowa to allow safe travel from her rural home. George has one sister, Susie and a brother, Aaron who died in infancy.

George grew up on the family farm in rural Cedar Falls and attended school in Janesville, graduating in 1965. He married Mary Jane Britt July 21, 1973 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waverly. He worked for seven years at Kay Industries and then began working at Wayne Engineering in Cedar Falls, retiring due to disability in 2005. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and belonged to the Knights of Columbus. He was also known as "the cookie maker" for his talent for making and sharing chocolate chip cookies. He enjoyed cheering for the UNI Panthers especially the Men's Basketball team and the New York Yankees.

Survived by his wife of Cedar Falls; son, John of Cedar Falls; son-in-law, Shawn Carlson of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Austin (Dorian Larson), Abigail, Aaron and Adalie Carlson, all of Cedar Falls, and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Emily Carlson; granddaughter, Analeigh Carlson; sister; and his wife's siblings and their spouses.

Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with interment in the Washington Chapel Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Richardson Funeral Service, where there will be a 4 p.m. Rosary. Memorial contributions may be directed to the church or the family. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com