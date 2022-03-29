George Robert Irwin

October 26, 1930-March 21, 2022

JANESVILLE-George Robert Irwin, 91, Janesville, Iowa passed away on March 21, 2022 at Mercy One Covenant in Waterloo, Iowa from complications of cancer/pneumonia.

Bob Irwin was born on October 26, 1930, the son of George and Helen (Haney) Irwin in Sumner, Iowa. He attended school and graduated from Finchford High School. On August 2, 1951, he entered the US Army until his honorable discharge on July 11, 1953. On November 29, 1958, Bob was united in marriage to Katherine Flick at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Niles, Michigan. He attended and graduated from Indiana Technical College in 1960 as an Electrical Engineer. The couple lived in several towns in Iowa and Illinois where he worked for the Chicago Great Western Railroad before retiring in Janesville in 1987.

He enjoyed traveling, gardening and his dog, Noodles.

Survivors are his brothers, DeWayne Irwin of Cedar Falls, and Vernon Irwin of Blaine, Minnesota, sister-in-law, Arvilla Irwin of Janesville and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Katherine in 2017; brother, Gary Irwin; sisters-in-law, Ivadean and Beverly Irwin.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, April 2nd at Finchford Community Bible Church in Finchford. Burial will follow in the Finchford Cemetery in Finchford, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 1st at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Irwin family for a later designation in Bob's name and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly assisting the family with arrangements. 319-352-1187