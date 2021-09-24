George L. Vopelak Jr.

October 18, 1942-September 21, 2021

George L. Vopelak Jr, 78, of La Porte City, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, 9:00-10:15am, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton. A funeral service will immediately follow with military rites conducted by Dysart American Legion Post #335. The use of facemasks is recommended at the church.

George was born on October 18, 1942 in Vinton, the son of George Sr and Margaret (Bunz) Vopelak. He graduated from Dysart High School in 1961. He was married to Sharon Flickinger in 1965 and they later divorced. He was united in marriage to Teresa (Terri) Flickinger Volante on March 3, 1990. George was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, American Legion Post #335 in Dysart, and the La Porte City FFA Museum Board. George enjoyed building wooden farm buildings for children and collecting toy farm tractors. He was a retired farmer and was employed by Theisen's Inc., Adam Happel and Remington Seed.

George is survived by his wife of 31 years, Terri; sons, Derek (Tammy) Vopelak and Josh (Megan) Volante; grandchildren, Clayton Vopelak and Coleton Vopelak; and brother-in-law, Craig (Kristi Kester) Flickinger.

George was preceded in death by his parents and father and mother-in-law, Harold and Bernita Flickinger.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family for designation to Cedar Valley Hospice, Trinity Lutheran Church, and the Friends of the (FFA) Museum.

