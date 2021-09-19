Menu
George Kenneth Zucker
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

George Kenneth Zucker

September 16, 2021

George Kenneth Zucker, 81, of Tampa, Florida, formerly of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away peacefully September 16, 2021. He retired to Tampa in 2004 after 36 years in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

He was a lifelong educator and spent most of his career teaching Spanish at University of Northern Iowa. He was well known for his contributions to Sephardic studies and Judaism.

George was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years Jane and his oldest son Craig. He is survived by his brothers Elliott (Margaret) and Leslie (Jeanne), sons Eric (Cathy), David (Lezlie), daughter Lisa, and Craig's widow Kim, and her children Lucus and Garrett, as well as grandchildren Aaron (Jenna), Dara, and Charlie.

A memorial service will be held Sunday September 19 at Beth Am Synagogue 2030 W Fletcher Ave, Tampa, Florida at 2pm Florida time, 1pm Iowa time.

For those joining on Zoom, please use Meeting ID: 802 978 8051 Password: 2030 or click https://bit.ly/3a7XD6c to join the service.

A private interment will follow in Iowa.

The family asks that you not send flowers, but instead make a donation in George's memory to OLLI, which honors his passion for education and knowledge.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), University of South Florida, 4202 E Fowler Ave NEC 116, Tampa, FL 33620-6758, USFSeniors.org


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Beth Am Synagogue
2030 W Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to learn of George´s passing. I remember him and the family well while living in Iowa. Lisa baby say for my children. Prayers to the family
Marty Dorfman
Friend
September 19, 2021
