Georgia Mary Demuth

May 14, 1958-June 8, 2021

Georgia Mary Demuth, 63, of Northcrest Specialty Care, formerly of Jesup and Gilbertville, died Tuesday, June 8, at UnityPoint Allen Hospice Hospital.

She was born May 14, 1958, in Waterloo, the daughter of George and Dorothy Siebel Demuth. Georgia attended River Hills School and did different tasks at Goodwill, North Star Community Services, and Newell Post. She shared an assisted living residence with her friends Lulu, Connie, Donna, and Kayla. She participated in the local Special Olympics in many sports for multiple years, with her greatest accomplishment participating in the Special Olympics World Games held at Yale University in 1995. She was always riding her bike visiting residents in Gilbertville and to attend sporting events.

Survivors include: her sisters, Jo Ann (Don) Homolar of Waterloo, Donna (Bill) Mangrich of Gilbertville, and Cheryl Demuth-Kresser of Jesup; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her brother, George Leo Demuth; her great niece, Hayli Rae Jean Kresser.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 am Saturday, June 12, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Public visitation from 4-7 pm Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, in Waterloo. Visitation also one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Special Olympics, North Star Community Services, or River Hills.

