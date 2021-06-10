Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Georgia Mary Demuth
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Georgia Mary Demuth

May 14, 1958-June 8, 2021

Georgia Mary Demuth, 63, of Northcrest Specialty Care, formerly of Jesup and Gilbertville, died Tuesday, June 8, at UnityPoint Allen Hospice Hospital.

She was born May 14, 1958, in Waterloo, the daughter of George and Dorothy Siebel Demuth. Georgia attended River Hills School and did different tasks at Goodwill, North Star Community Services, and Newell Post. She shared an assisted living residence with her friends Lulu, Connie, Donna, and Kayla. She participated in the local Special Olympics in many sports for multiple years, with her greatest accomplishment participating in the Special Olympics World Games held at Yale University in 1995. She was always riding her bike visiting residents in Gilbertville and to attend sporting events.

Survivors include: her sisters, Jo Ann (Don) Homolar of Waterloo, Donna (Bill) Mangrich of Gilbertville, and Cheryl Demuth-Kresser of Jesup; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her brother, George Leo Demuth; her great niece, Hayli Rae Jean Kresser.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 am Saturday, June 12, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Public visitation from 4-7 pm Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, in Waterloo. Visitation also one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Special Olympics, North Star Community Services, or River Hills.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street, Waterloo, IA
Jun
12
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
IA
Jun
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our deepest sympathy to the family. Georgia was so so special to so many people. Her smile would melt your heart. Unfortunately we will not be able to come to the viewing and funeral as we have a family wedding Friday evening in Osceolla and Saturday family get together. We will be thinking of you and sending hugs and prayers. Love
Rick and Lois Thacher
Friend
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results