Gerald (Gerry) Arthur Bruess

June 16, 1959-September 5, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Gerald (Gerry) Arthur Bruess, age 62, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at MercyOne/Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo following a brief illness. He was born June 16, 1959, son of Cornell and LaVerne (Sabelka) Bruess. Gerry graduated in 1977 from Crestwood High School in Cresco and completed certification in Electronic Engineering from Hawkeye Tech. He worked with Radio Communications, IPTV and the Iowa Communications Network. Gerry married Jill DeVoe on August 23, 1986. Gerry loved being a husband and father.

Gerry was preceded in death by his father; and three siblings: Patricia, Mary Jo, and Steven; his father-in law, Robert DeVoe; and sister-in-law, Carmen DeVoe. He is survived by his mother, LaVerne Bruess of Cresco; his wife; his sons; siblings: Karen (Mary) Bruess, Ken Bruess, Linda (Rich) Lechtenberg, Jean (Dean) Bruess, Mike Bruess, and Chuck (Angie) Bruess; his mother-in-law, Juanita DeVoe and brother-in-law, John DeVoe. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces and golf buddies.

A small funeral service will be held at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls on Thursday, September 9 at 11 am with private family graveside service to follow. A Celebration of Life will be held after burial at Beaver Hills Country Club in rural Cedar Falls for all of his family and friends. Memorials may be directed to his family for future designation and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.