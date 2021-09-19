Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Gerald Jacob Burggraf
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021

Gerald (Jerry) Jacob Burggraf

February 9, 1934-September 12, 2021

Gerald (Jerry) Jacob Burggraf passed away on September 12, 2021 in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. He was born February 9, 1934 in Jesup, Iowa to Clarence and Violet Burggraf.

He attended schools in Fairbank and Jesup Iowa. He worked at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo, Iowa and ADM in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife, Betty of 66 years; sons, Steve of East Lansing, Michigan and Alan of Coon Rapids, Minnesota; sisters, Carolyn Farris (Dale) of Waverly, Iowa and Nadine Brimeyer (Ron) of Denver, Iowa; brother, Greig (Diane) of Fredricksburg, Iowa; brother-in-law, Rodger Schubel of Montezuma, Iowa; grandsons, Adam and Travis Burggraf; granddaughters, Holly Kasper and Samantha and Jessica Burggraf; and six great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Darlene Schubel and Donna Nelson Brustkern.

Jerry enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards, woodworking, and Texas. Jerry and Betty wintered many years in Weslaco, Texas.

Celebration of life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 11115 Hanson Blvd NW Coon Rapids, MN 55433 on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
11115 Hanson Blvd., NW Coon Rapids, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to the family. I and Jerry were in the same class at Denver high school. After graduation, I joined the Army and later moved to Phoenix, AZ so we had no further contact and that is my loss. Jerry, may you rest in peace.
Leonard D. Zingg
School
September 28, 2021
Elston and Bruce Peters
September 21, 2021
I just read about Jerry and was so saddened. Jerry was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids for many years. He and Betty were always at the church helping wherever they could. Jerry was kind of a "jack of all trades" and could fix anything we needed. He build out bell flower pot at the entrance of the building and also did the brick work around our signage. He was a sweet man and we have missed them since they moved away. Bless you Betty and family and keep the faith. Kris from Hope
Kristine Kessell
Friend
September 19, 2021
