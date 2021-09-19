Gerald (Jerry) Jacob Burggraf

February 9, 1934-September 12, 2021

Gerald (Jerry) Jacob Burggraf passed away on September 12, 2021 in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. He was born February 9, 1934 in Jesup, Iowa to Clarence and Violet Burggraf.

He attended schools in Fairbank and Jesup Iowa. He worked at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo, Iowa and ADM in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife, Betty of 66 years; sons, Steve of East Lansing, Michigan and Alan of Coon Rapids, Minnesota; sisters, Carolyn Farris (Dale) of Waverly, Iowa and Nadine Brimeyer (Ron) of Denver, Iowa; brother, Greig (Diane) of Fredricksburg, Iowa; brother-in-law, Rodger Schubel of Montezuma, Iowa; grandsons, Adam and Travis Burggraf; granddaughters, Holly Kasper and Samantha and Jessica Burggraf; and six great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Darlene Schubel and Donna Nelson Brustkern.

Jerry enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards, woodworking, and Texas. Jerry and Betty wintered many years in Weslaco, Texas.

Celebration of life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 11115 Hanson Blvd NW Coon Rapids, MN 55433 on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM.