Gerald D. "Jerry" Derifield

Gerald "Jerry" D. Derifield

August 14, 1952-October 26, 2020

Waterloo - Gerald "Jerry" D. Derifield, 68, of Waterloo, died Monday, October 26, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. He was born August 14, 1952 in Waterloo, son of Clarence E. and Doris J. Winkleman Derifield. He married Sandra Winning; they later divorced. He married Diane Hein July 3, 2007 in Denver, Iowa. He was a machinist at John Deere for many years, retiring in 2001. He later worked as a bus driver, maintenance, and lawn care for Friendship Village. Survived by: wife, Waterloo; two sons, Shon (Prad) Derifield‚ Wisconsin, and Jerry Lee Derifield‚ Waterloo; daughter, Amy (Jason Lewis) Derifield‚ Waterloo; 13 grandchildren, Toby (Kori) Pratt, Hunter (Kayla) Risse, Cameron (Shyanne) Pratt, Crysta (Pierce) Derifield, Emilee Derifield, Matthew (Taylor) Fecht, Chris Fecht, Ryan Fecht, Nathan Bass, Shelby Bass, Lindsey Bass, Brandon Bass, Addie Bass; one brother, Pat (Evelyn) Derifield‚ Waterloo; two sister, Pamela Truax, Waterloo, and Roxanne Derifield‚ Waterloo; and dog, Abbie. Preceded by: parents; two brothers, Dennis and Eddy Derifield; one sister, Sandra Galle; and nephew, John Derifield. Services: 11 a.m., October 30, at Locke Funeral Home; Visitation: 4-7 p.m., October 29, at the funeral home; Memorials: Family; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.


Please accept our deepest sympathy on the loss of your beloved husband,father,grandfather and brother.Jerry was a great guy and will be greatly missed.May the happy memories you shared bring you comfort at this very sad time.
Johnnie Barker & Karen Flood
October 28, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of Gerald He was a great Neighbor I lived across the street from him and his Wife on Williston before Moving last fall. My Thoughts and prayers are with the Family
Don Bogardus
October 28, 2020
Jerry was a special guy. He went beyond his job taking care of my folks when they were at FV. He made them feel special, especially my mom. I will miss him greatly. Jerry, say "hi" to Kenny for me when you see him! Take some cheese balls with ya! Diane, my sympathy to you and your family...
Nancy Huffman
October 28, 2020
So sorry about the loss... Jerry was a great guy.. It was nice meeting him and working with him at FV... Sending prayers to the family.
Leyla Lagumdzic
October 28, 2020
SO SORRY TO HEAR OF SUCH A GREAT LOSS IN YOUR FAMILY..WORKED WITH JERRY AT J.D. AND SHARED ALLOT OF LAUGHS ..R.I.P. JERRY
CHAD VAN DYKE
October 28, 2020