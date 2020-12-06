Gerald D. Goodwin

January 27, 1939-November 30, 2020

Gerald "Jerry" Dean Goodwin, 81, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at MercyOne/Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls. He was born January 27, 1939, in Dysart, son of Charles Eldon and Hilda (Junge) Goodwin. He graduated from High School in Ferguson, Iowa, and took additional training to become an electrician. On February 15, 1959, Jerry was united in marriage to Sandra Hoskins at the First Christian Church of Marshalltown. They moved to Cedar Falls when he was asked to join the Cedar Falls Utilities team. He retired as Supervisor in Maintenance at the Power Plant in 2000 with 39 years of service.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Steven; and a brother-in-law, Evan Wilson. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra; his daughter, Kelly (Pete) Steinhauer of Reedsville, WI; 4 grandchildren: Gillian, Jessie, Alex (Talia) and Natalie; and 2 sisters, Darlys (Chuck) Finders of Ferguson and Joyce Wilson of Traer.

Due to COVID-19, Jerry's family held a private graveside service at Fairview Cemetery of Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to family and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Jerry loved to "coach" Sandra at gambling. He was an avid golfer while his health allowed and he and Sandra enjoyed camping having done so in a majority of the continental United States. After retirement Jerry adopted a new career as dishwasher and launderer and wouldn't let anyone else do his job as long as he was able. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.