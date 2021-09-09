Menu
Gerald Orval "Jerry" Shatzer
FUNERAL HOME
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street
Jesup, IA

Gerald Orval "Jerry" Shatzer

WATERLOO-Gerald Orval "Jerry" Shatzer, 82 years old of Waterloo, IA, and formerly of Jesup, IA, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital, Grundy Center, IA, following a lengthy illness.

Friends are welcome to stop by the family residence in Waterloo on Saturday, September 11, 2021, beginning at 12:30 p.m., where the family will gather to remember Jerry. A private burial will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo at a prior time. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA was in charge of the arrangements.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Memorial Gathering
12:30p.m.
the family residence
Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Many fond memories of Jerry. Deepest sympathies to Rita and family.
Donald Shatzer
Family
September 11, 2021
