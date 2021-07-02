Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Geraldine "Geri" Marquis
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza
Waterloo, IA

Geraldine "Geri" Marquis

April 28, 1947-June 28, 2021

Geraldine "Geri" Marquis was born April 28, 1947 in Saalfelden, Austria; the daughter of Henry and Rosina (Reichert) Schleicher. She came to the United States through the help of Church World Services, and arrived in New York on January 7, 1952 on a Navy transport, called the General Harry Taylor. Geri became a US citizen on June 16, 1958. She graduated from West High School in 1965. Geri married Boyd Clark Marquis on January 18, 1969; he preceded her in death on May 23, 1990. She worked for the Waterloo Community Schools for 21 1/2 years, 11 1/2 at Hoover Middle School and 10 years at West High School.

Geri passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Allen Memorial at the age of 74. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Otto Schleicher, a sister, Magdalena Bower and a nephew, Chad Schleicher. Geri is survived by a son, Kevin Marquis of Waterloo; a daughter, Jennifer Marquis of Waterloo; four grandchildren: Boyd Jared (Courtney) Marquis, Kylie (Quentin) Krause, Jordyn Marquis and Mikayla Marquis; a great-granddaughter on the way; a sister, Susan (Mike) Heichel of Cedar Falls; two nieces: Melinda (Tim) Duggan and Jessica (Brad) Greenwood and a great-nephew, Ethan Greenwood

Private family services will be held.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jul. 2, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Geri about 30 years ago when I joined her "Tops Group." She was our "Fearless Leader" of our group of about 15 of us ladies at that time. She was a good leader for us.... encouraging us to "keep working hard" at our "Weightloss Goals, etc...." I will always remember Geri's Cheerful Smile & Laugh that she had. I'm very thankful to God for bringing my dear friend Geri into my life. I will miss her dearly, but I will never forget our long years of friendship that we've had together. Goodbye for now my friend. I love you! Kelly Price
Kelly Price
Friend
July 5, 2021
