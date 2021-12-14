Menu
Gerhard John Luebbers
Gerhard John Luebbers

Gerhard John Luebbers, age 88, of Allison, Iowa, died Friday, December 10, 2021, at his home of natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021, at Holy Family Parish - St. Patrick's Catholic Church with burial at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg. A rosary will be held at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Johann and Maria Olthoff, Germany
Family
February 20, 2022
Mic, Tom, and Pat; I am so sorry to here about your Dad. I always enjoyed seeing your Dad and visiting with him. He meant alot to me. Tom
Tom Ackerman
December 14, 2021
Ger became a very good friend when he married Dorothy, who had been a long time friend of ours. We had many wonderful times together. We were blessed to become a friend of this great guy!! Blessing to the family. May the memories give you some comfort. Hugs to each of you.
Karen & George Davis
December 12, 2021
