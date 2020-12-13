Menu
Gilbert E. Hewett
1935 - 2020
Gilbert E. (Gil) Hewett

July 25, 1935-December 7, 2020

Gilbert E. "Gil" Hewett, 85, of Cedar Falls died Monday, December 7th, at the Western Home Communities Deery Suites, due to complications from a fall and COVID.

He was born July 25, 1935, in Fairfield, Iowa, son of John Earl and Marion Katherine (Schaible) Hewett. He married Roberta "Jean" Morgan on June 22, 1958, in Fairfield.

Gil earned his BS degree from Parsons College, MS and PhD from the University of Iowa. A lifelong educator, he began his career teaching science and math at Wheatland High School in 1957. In 1959, he started teaching at Fairfield High School. He then taught at Parsons College in 1966 before coming to Cedar Falls to teach in the education department at the University of Northern Iowa in 1972. He later joined Area Education Agency 7 as an Assessment and Research Consultant. He continued teaching at UNI as an adjunct professor. After retiring from the AEA in 2000, he worked four years as Director of Testing for the Waterloo School District.

Gil was a member of the Cedar Falls Rough Risers Kiwanis Club, serving as Secretary/Treasurer many years. He was also a member of several educational organizations. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls where he led an adult Sunday school class for over 25 years.

Survived by: his wife, Jean of Cedar Falls; five daughters: Cindy (John Pestotnik) Hewett of Costa Rica, Barb Jones of Papillion, Neb., Sarah (Robert Tamura) Hewett and Susan (Gary Walburn) Hewett, both of Simpsonville, S.C., and Joan (John DeGroote) Hewett of Cedar Falls; one son, Robert (Heidi) Hewett of Woodstock, Ill.; 11 grandchildren: Andy and Allison Pestotnik, Ian and Aidan Jones, Alexandra, Elizabeth and Alayna Tamura, Emma and Kieran DeGroote, Ariadne and Cordelia Hewett; and a brother, John Hewett of Columbia, Mo. Preceded in death by: his parents and a sister, Lucille Lambert.

Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Fell Cemetery in Libertyville, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, Rough Risers Kiwanis Club, or Cedar Falls Schools Foundation. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online Guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
Gil was our statistics guide and guru at Waterloo Community Schools through the Reading Excellence and Comprehensive School Improvement Grants. Always so very grateful for his thoroughness and patience. Wishing you heavenly data sets, Gil.
Carol Watson
December 18, 2020
Gil did a wonderful job teaching our Sunday school class each Sunday.
william Shepherd
December 17, 2020
I took a statistic class from Gil at UNI. He was so patient with me and my colleague as we struggled to understand the meaning of statistics. He knew our brains just didn't work that way, yet he never judged or gave up on us. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Katy Rohle, Itinerant Hearing, AEA,
December 14, 2020
I worked with Gil at AEA 7 for a number of years. He was a good man. He and I shared an interest in statistics, which made working with him a pleasure. I will remember him fondly.
Robert L Runte
December 13, 2020
