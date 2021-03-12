Menu
Gladys Opal Dougherty Choate
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA

Gladys Opal Dougherty Choate

July 29, 1923-March 9, 2021

WATERLOO-Gladys Opal Dougherty Choate, 97 was greeted by Jesus in heaven today. She passed away from complications of a stroke in Waterloo formerly of Des Moines.

An outdoor service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. With Pastor Heather Wachendorf from Highland Park Christian Church, officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa. Masks will be required.

Gladys is preceded in death by her parents, a loving husband, a beloved son Lester, two sisters, Florence Saltzman and Mable Brezina, son's in-law Walter Spragg and David Smith, and a grandson Robert Smith.

Gladys is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Spragg, and Beverly Smith of Waterloo, and daughter-in-law Judy Choate of Des Moines. Grandchildren: Christena, Brenda, Mark, Lou Anne, Angie, Lester, and Heather Ann. And many great-grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. Sister's-in law Pat Keith, and Arlene Scott, many nieces and nephews and cousins and friends.

Memorials may be given to Highland Park Christian Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. The family of Gladys Choate wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Cedar Valley Hospice and Pastor Heather Wachendorf.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Mar
15
Service
12:00p.m.
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Hamilton's Funeral Home
