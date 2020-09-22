Gladys Ihde Batchelder

(1932-2020)

On August 23, 2020, Gladys Ihde Batchelder passed away unexpectedly at the age of 87. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; son, Steve; and grandchildren, Christopher Lorge and Mellissa, Rebecca and Laura Eastburn. She is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Ed) Eastburn & Connie (Michael) Lorge; daughter-in-law, Margaret Batchelder; sister Margaret Melendy; seven grandchildren, Kristina (Brian) Ward, Sarah Lorge, Kyle (Molly) Lorge, Brittany (Ben) Pooladin, Stephanie Eastburn, Erin (Phil) Diedrich, and Thomas (Hannah) Batchelder; great-grandson, Steven Batchelder; and beloved dog, Boston, that loved and admired her dearly. Gladys was born on October 22, 1932, in Plainfield, Iowa. She moved to MN for college and met the love of her life, Wayne, and created a life for her family in MN. Gladys loved traveling and was able to go on her lifelong dream trip to Hawaii in February 2020. She enjoyed weekly family dinners making her famous peanut butter cookies. She also enjoyed flowers and time on the deck. Gladys was loving, kind, compassionate and always finding thoughtful ways to make others feel good. She was truly one of a kind and has impacted countless people with whome she came into contact with. In light of current events, a Flamingo Celebrations of Life will be held at a later date in Spring 2021. A private immediate family service was held on Monday, August 31, 2020. Contact her daughter, Connie, at 763-370-7278 for more information.