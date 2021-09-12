Menu
Glen W. McClain
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Glen W. McClain

November 12, 1924-September 7,

WATERLOO-Glen W. McClain, 96, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, September 7, at Bickford Cottage in Cedar Falls.

He was born November 12, 1924 in Exira, son of Roy and Pearl Chase McClain. He married Blanche Schulte in 1949 in Waukon. She died in 1961. He later married Helen Marie Lynch on May 9, 1964 in Waterloo. She died in 2006.

Glen was a veteran of WWII, serving in the U. S. Navy. He was employed with John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works, retiring in 1985.

Survivors include: two sons, Gary McClain and Kevin McClain, both of Waterloo; a daughter, Vicki Lynch of Evansdale; a daughter-in-law, Angie McClain of Ames; four grandchildren and five great- grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: two sons, Mike McClain and Bruce McClain; a grandson, Jason Lown; a son-in-law, Robert Lynch; a daughter-in-law, Patty McClain; eight brothers and three sisters.

Services are being planned for the week of September 20 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 12, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am happy I had some time to spend with you. You told me some war stories. You were so brave. You lost a a life but then saved one. Love you Great Uncle Glen.
Wendy McClain Foss Estep
September 23, 2021
Kevin and family, We are so sorry for your loss! Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jay and Tiffany Weidemann
September 12, 2021
