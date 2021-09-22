Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glen W. McClain
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Glen W. McClain

WATERLOO-Glen W. McClain, 96, of Waterloo, died September 7, at Bickford Cottage in Cedar Falls. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 25, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and the U. S. Navy Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, and at the church for an hour before services on Saturday. The funeral will be lived streamed via the parish website, www.queenofpeaceparish.net


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am happy I had some time to spend with you. You told me some war stories. You were so brave. You lost a a life but then saved one. Love you Great Uncle Glen.
Wendy McClain Foss Estep
September 23, 2021
Kevin and family, We are so sorry for your loss! Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jay and Tiffany Weidemann
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results