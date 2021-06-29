Menu
Glenn H. Jefferis
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Glenn H. Jefferis

September 19, 1926-June 26, 2021

WATERLOO-Glenn H. Jefferis, 94, of Waterloo, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home from congestive heart failure. Glenn was born on September 19, 1926 in Manchester, son of Howard & Bertha (Grimm) Jefferis. He graduated from Manchester High School with the class of 1944. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge. Glenn married the love of his life, Joan Cropp, on September 3, 1951 in Prairie Du Chien, WI. He was a salesman and had worked at Joens Wholesale and Monarch Foods, retiring in 1983. Glenn was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved going to the family cabin and spending time on the boat, waterskiing, and sitting around the campfire. He liked his trips to the casino with his buddies. He had a special place in his heart for animals. In his later years, he could always be found in his chair cheering on Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Green Bay Packers. Glenn will be missed but will be remembered for his infectious laugh and kind soul. He was a special man, husband, father and grampa.

Survived by his wife, Joan Jefferis of Waterloo; son, Keven (Kathryn) Jefferis of Galena, IL; 3 daughters, Glenda (Ed) Denny of Berlin, MD, Colleen Waschkat of Waterloo, & Monica (Arlin) Hosek of Shellrock; 9 grandchildren, Ricky Parker, Wade (Maddie) Waschkat, Drew (Abby) Waschkat, Susie (Glenn) Farrel, Sandy (Larry) Cox, Debbie (Dennis) Hosek, Julie (John) Prasil, Justin (Jen) Jefferis, and Courtney (Scott) Shireman; 17 great-grandchildren, Grant, Tanner, Sarah, Christopher, Nicholas, Brandon, Zack, Jordan, Carter, Cameron, McKenna, Blake, Hailee, Brooklyn, Wyatt, Blake, and Kayla. Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Betty (George) Ponsford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice. Memorial Services: 11:00 am on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation: 4:00 - 6:00 pm on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Kearns. Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Jul
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathies regarding the loss of Glenn. He always put a smile on my face with his humor and upbeat personality! He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Susie, Glenn, Brandon and Zack
Family
July 1, 2021
Sending thoughts and prayers to your family .I remember your dad as a kind man with a great smile and an infectious laugh! Please extend my sympathy to Joanne and know that I am thinking of you all.
Kathy Harrington Poyner
Friend
June 29, 2021
Your Sedgwick Family
June 29, 2021
Thank you for your Military service REST IN PEACE A VIETNAM VETERAN HIAWATHA, IA
VETERAN
June 29, 2021
