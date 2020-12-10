Menu
Gloria F. Siggelkov
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Rettig Funeral Home
400 S Main St
Tripoli, IA

Gloria F. Siggelkov

July 18, 1930 - December 7, 2020

Gloria F. Siggelkov, 90, of Tripoli, died Monday, December 7, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Private family graveside services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli with Rev. Dennis Niezwaag officiating. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilneserettig.com.

Gloria Faith, was born July 18, 1930, to Hans and Alma (Larsen) Knudsen in rural Grundy County. She was baptized at Fredsville Lutheran Church, rural Cedar Falls and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. She attended country school and UNI Campus School in Cedar Falls. The family moved to the Dunkerton area and she graduated from Dunkerton High School and attended Wartburg College. On March 19, 1950, she was married to Warren Siggelkov at the American Lutheran Church in Jesup. They farmed near Dunkerton for ten years. In 1960, they moved to their farm east of Tripoli until 1977 when they moved to Tripoli because of Warren's failing health. She enjoyed her family, playing her trumpet in the New Horizon Band at U.N.I. and flowers.

Gloria is survived by her daughter Susan (Mike) Kirchhoff of rural Sumner; two granddaughters, Dana (Andy) Schuldt of Tripoli and Karla (Jarred) Juhl of Waverly; and five great-grandchildren, Macy, Jake, Ella, Jack, and Jenna.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren in 1993; daughter, Connie in 1975; parents, brother and sister in infancy.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Rettig Funeral Home
Always enjoyed Gloria when she came into the bank and I was waiting on her. Such a nice smile.
Linda Schwemm
December 4, 2021
My sympathy to the family, enjoyed visiting with Gloria and Warren at the bank several years ago.
Linda Schwemm
December 12, 2020
Emilie Cory
December 11, 2020
So very to hear about mom susie and mike..but she is happy now with your papa..truly two wonderful human beings!! God bless!
Patricia Buls
December 10, 2020
Sue and family. So sorry to hear of your moms passing. She was always alot of fun to visit with. Sending prayers.
Brenda Buenzow
December 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of Gloria's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Gloria was a good friend.
Neysa & Randy Rinkenberger
Neysa Rinkenberger
Friend
December 9, 2020
