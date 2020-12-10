Gloria F. Siggelkov

July 18, 1930 - December 7, 2020

Gloria F. Siggelkov, 90, of Tripoli, died Monday, December 7, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Private family graveside services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli with Rev. Dennis Niezwaag officiating. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilneserettig.com.

Gloria Faith, was born July 18, 1930, to Hans and Alma (Larsen) Knudsen in rural Grundy County. She was baptized at Fredsville Lutheran Church, rural Cedar Falls and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. She attended country school and UNI Campus School in Cedar Falls. The family moved to the Dunkerton area and she graduated from Dunkerton High School and attended Wartburg College. On March 19, 1950, she was married to Warren Siggelkov at the American Lutheran Church in Jesup. They farmed near Dunkerton for ten years. In 1960, they moved to their farm east of Tripoli until 1977 when they moved to Tripoli because of Warren's failing health. She enjoyed her family, playing her trumpet in the New Horizon Band at U.N.I. and flowers.

Gloria is survived by her daughter Susan (Mike) Kirchhoff of rural Sumner; two granddaughters, Dana (Andy) Schuldt of Tripoli and Karla (Jarred) Juhl of Waverly; and five great-grandchildren, Macy, Jake, Ella, Jack, and Jenna.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren in 1993; daughter, Connie in 1975; parents, brother and sister in infancy.