Gloria J. Trumbauer

July 31, 1945-December 31, 2021

WATERLOO-Gloria J. Trumbauer, 76, of Waterloo, died December 31, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. She was born July 31, 1945, in Iowa City, daughter of Lewis W. and Flora E. Williams Miller. She was baptized and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church, Manchester.

Gloria married Kenneth McManigle Sr. - They later divorced. Later she married Gary L. Trumbauer on March 18, 1972, in Dyersville. He died April 2, 2008. She was a homemaker in her own home and enjoyed crafting, sudoku and reading.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Jr. (Deb) McManigle, Oelwein; two daughters, Rita (Mark) Hillman, Stanley, and Tammy Trumbauer, Evansdale; stepson, Gary (Angie) Trumbauer and stepdaughter, Debbie (Garrett) Siebert; brother, Robert (Janice) Miller, Earlville;. sister, Blanche Thomas, Strawberry Point; half-brother, John (Leta) Miller, Dubuque; thirteen grandchildren, several great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, brothers, Wilbur, Raymond, and Herbert, in infancy; and sisters, Melba Hester, and Dora Miller, in infancy.

Funeral Services: 11am Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave.; Visitation will be an hour before the services. Memorials will be directed to family.

Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family.