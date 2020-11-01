Gordon E. Norton

Gordon Earl Norton, age 86, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, of natural causes.

Private Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday November 2, 2020, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.

Public Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville, (319) 278-4245. The family requests that masks be worn.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice.

