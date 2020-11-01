Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gordon E. Norton

Gordon E. Norton

Gordon Earl Norton, age 86, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, of natural causes.

Private Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday November 2, 2020, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.

Public Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville, (319) 278-4245. The family requests that masks be worn.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home - Clarksville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.