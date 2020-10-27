Grace R. Ennenga

February 25, 1928-October 22, 2020

Grace R. Ennenga, 92, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Grundy Center, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Bickford Cottage in Cedar Falls, while under the care of UnityPoint Hospice.

Funeral services for Grace will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Colfax Center Presbyterian Church with Pastor Luke Wolfe officiating. Public visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service – Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center, IA. Grace will be laid to rest at Rose Hill cemetery following services. Memorial contributions may be directed in Grace's name to her family. For further information or to send a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Grace was born on February 25, 1928, on a farm in Beaver Township, Grundy County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Rieke and Etta (Miller) Seehusen. She grew up on the family farm, attending school in Beaver Township. On December 31, 1951, she married LeRoy Ennenga at the Colfax Center Presbyterian Church in rural Holland, Iowa.

She cleaned houses for people in the Grundy County area and on July 7, 1977, she got a job at the Grundy Care Center. She worked in the laundry department. On February 25, 1990, she began working part time, until her retirement.

Grace was a member of the Colfax Center Presbyterian Church, where she helped with Mission Feast and was a teacher at Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed reading, especially her Bible, going to craft shows, walking the nature trail, playing Bingo and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed going to eat with her family. Grace loved Chinese food! Another passion of Grace's was baking.

Grace is survived by her two daughters, Debra (Curtis) Braun and Diane (David) Lewis, both of Waterloo; 4 grandchildren Kelly Jean (Benjamin) King of Spring Hill, FL and Scott Aaron Braun of Waterloo and Andrew David Lewis and Aaron Lee Lewis, also of Waterloo; 5 great-grandchildren Hayden Grace and Hudson William King and Marshall Kenneth and Marley Jo & Madilyn Joy Lewis, also of Waterloo; several nieces and nephews.

She rejoins in Heaven her husband LeRoy; her parents; 4 brothers John, Koert, George & Jake and 3 sisters Reka, Etta and a younger sister they called "Little Etta".