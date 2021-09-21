Menu
Greg Brandt
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Wapsie Valley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Woods Funeral Home
511 N 4Th St
Fairbank, IA

Greg Brandt

September 20, 1969-September 15, 2021

FAIRBANK-Greg Brandt age 51 of Fairbank passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

He was born September 20, 1969, to Lauren and Carol (Schares) Brandt in Waterloo. He graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in Fairbank and from University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Finance. His career path included several corporate finance roles until he recently started his own business, Turning Timbers.

Greg married Lynette Hoover on February 6, 1999 in Waterloo. Greg leaves behind his wife, Lynette, his son and daughter, Gage and Aliya, his father; Lauren of Prairie du Chien, a sister; Gina (Brad) Niewoehner of Hawkeye, his in-laws; Ken and Sharon Hoover of Marshalltown, a brother-in-law; Jim (Monica) Hoover of Urbandale, nephew and nieces; Macy, Megan, Molly Niewoehner, Cade, Ava Hoover. Greg was preceded in death by his mother Carol, grandparents and uncle Ronnie Steggall.

Funeral Services: 10:30 am Tuesday September 21, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank.

Visitation: 3:00-7:00 pm Monday, September 20, 2021 at Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank.

Interment: Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Fairbank

Memorials: may be directed to the family for future designation.

Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Fairbank, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Woods Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
