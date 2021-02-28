Menu
Gregory "Newt" Newton

Gregory "Newt" Newton

December 13, 1953-February 20, 2021

Gregory "Newt" Newton of Hastings, MN passed away peacefully on February 20, 2021.

Greg was born December 13, 1953 in Waterloo to Richard and Mary (Cox) Newton. He married JoLyn Klinzing in 1974 and moved to Hastings, MN in 1995.

He is survived by his wife, JoLyn; daughter, Jessica; son, Adam (Tiffany); granddaughter, Haylee; brother, Mark (Marsha); sister, Deb; mother-in-law, Barbara Sieh; sister-in-laws, Rhonda (Merlin) Benning and Kim Vrbicek; several nieces, nephews, hockey "sons" and great friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary; brother, Kevin; and niece, Eloise.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021. For full obituary and memorial information visit hastingsmnfuneral.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion Street, Hastings, MN
I am so sorry for your pain, JoLyn. Although I had lost touch with you and Rhonda and your mom, you remain a fond memory in my memory bank. I always wished you the best and that remains my hope for you. Cling to happy memories for they will bring you peace.
Mary (Lou Fleming) Shultz
February 28, 2021
Jolyn, I just heard of Greg's passing. Sure had some wonderful times with him cooking at Mr. Steak, building a house, going to concerts, shooting pool, watching hockey and lots more! My sympathies go out to you and the Newton family. Take care and stay safe. Marty
Marty McConville
February 25, 2021
