Harold B. Wohl

January 22, 1930-November 20, 2020

Professor Emeritus Harold (Hal) Wohl, 90, died peacefully of natural causes on November 20. Son of immigrant parents Nathan and Anna Wohl, Hal grew up in Brooklyn, New York. As a teenager, he attended the prestigious Stuyvesant Public High School and furthered his education by becoming a member of the Museum of Natural History and going to every Broadway play, ballet, and opera he could afford, which meant almost always taking a seat at the back of the theater. He was also a devoted fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers, at least until they moved to Los Angeles.

Accepted into the Honors Program at the University of Iowa, Hal moved to the Midwest to study a number of subjects before embracing the study of American intellectual history. His studies were interrupted, however, when he was drafted into the army and sent to post-World War II occupied Germany.

Returning to the USA, he completed his doctorate and came to Cedar Falls to teach at the University of Northern Iowa. There he taught American history, the philosophy of history, and colonial America. He also met Jean Lund, and his life as a bachelor came to an end. She became the love of his life. Together they raised her nephew, Justin. They made several trips to Russia, where Hal taught American history and Jean taught English in St. Petersburg. In retirement, the two of them enjoyed travel, especially ocean cruises.

Hal remained very active in retirement, making many friends who took the classes he taught for UNI's Lifelong Learning University and Wartburg College's Keep on Learning Program. The subjects he taught ranged from espionage to Sherlock Holmes. On top of this, Hal was well known for his brilliant presentations on religious topics for the Cedar Valley Canterbury Forum.

Hal is survived by his niece Ann Young and grandniece Cheryl Patterson and grandnephew Paul Jensen, and his nephew Justin and Justin's wife Nico and daughter Vega Lund, and by many, many friends who love and admire him.

A celebration of Hal's life will be postponed until gatherings are safe.

Donations in Hal's honor can be made to the UNI History Department, https://foundation.uni.edu