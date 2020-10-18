Harold "Harry" L. Budensiek

June 8, 1931 - October 9, 2020

Harold "Harry" Lyle Budensiek, 89, of Cedar Falls, passed away at MercyOne/Covenant Medical Center of Waterloo on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born June 8, 1931, in Charles City, Iowa, son of Rev. Clarence and Mary (Forman) Budensiek. Harry was married to Faith Irene Artz on August 17, 1952 in Phillipsburg, KS, and they had three children together before her death in 1960. Harry married Rebecca Ann Bisbing on June 16, 1962 at the Faith Wesleyan Church of Cedar Falls. He was an educator and began his career teaching in a one-room school in Phillipsburg, KS. Harry taught at Price Lab School in Cedar Falls, worked as an educational consultant for Joint County Educational Services, served as Academic Dean/Vice President of Miltonvale Wesleyan College in Miltonvale, KS, then as Director of Educational Services for Area Education Agency-267 until his retirement.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ronald Budensiek. He is survived by Becki, his wife of 58 years; his sons, Richard (Sue) Budensiek of Greeley, CO and Dean Budensiek of Cedar Falls; his daughters, Linda (Roger) Hildreth of Huxley, Connie (Brad) Mauck of Great Bend, KS, and Karen (Dan) Herman of Shoreview, MN; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary (Charles) Campbell of Wilmore, KY.

Harry's visitation will be held from 4-6:00 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home with a private burial at Greenwood Cemetery of Cedar Falls. Attendees are asked to bring and wear a mask for visitation. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Bible Church of Cedar Falls and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Harry was involved in the Wesleyan Church in various capacities on the local, district and general level. He put God first in his life and leaves a great legacy to those who called him "Dad", "Grandpa", or "Great-Grandpa".