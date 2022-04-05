Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Harold Roy Luchtenburg
FUNERAL HOME
Goettsch Funeral Home - Anamosa
306 East First Street
Anamosa, IA

Harold Roy Luchtenburg

April 3, 2022

Harold Luchtenburg age 89, died Sunday, April 3, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.

Friends may call from 11:00 to 12 noon Thursday April 7, 2022 at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa with a graveside service to follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Surviving is his wife Janice, 5 children, Rick (Cindy), Brian, Jeff and Steven Luchtenburg and Lisa (Eric) Epley, 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and 2 sisters, Violet Brinkman and Viola Wagner.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 5, 2022.
Goettsch Funeral Home - Anamosa
