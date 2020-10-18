Harold W. Meier

December 13, 1925 - October 15, 2020

Harold W. Meier, 94, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli.

Harold was born on December 13, 1925, rural Artesian, in Bremer County, Iowa, the son of Carl and Alma (Schaefer) Meier. He was baptized on January 1, 1926 and confirmed on April 2, 1939, both at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Artesian. He attended rural school at Jefferson #1, St. Paul's Parochial School, and graduated from Waverly High School in 1943. He was united in marriage to Delores Harms on September 19, 1948, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Maxfield. While working, Harold worked as a butter maker until 1952. In 1952, Harold and Delores started Meier's Tastie Crème in Denver, which they had until 1963. From 1963 to 1970, they owned a small motel in Waterloo. While owning the motel, Harold started working at John Deere in 1966 and retired in 1987.

In his spare time, Harold enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and playing cards. He especially enjoyed his grandkids and great grandkids. In 2000, he was crowned Readlyn's Grump at Grump Days.

Harold is survived by his wife, Delores of Readlyn; a daughter, Judy (LaVerne) Leistikow of Readlyn; a son, Sherwin (Jeni) Meier of Elk Run Heights; a daughter, Dawn (David) Koehler of Cedar Falls and a son, Todd Meier of Des Moines; seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Luella Harms of Tripoli; a sister, Mildred Dankenbring of Cedar Falls; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Meier of West Des Moines. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Leota Meier, Eldo Meier, Alvin Meier, Helen Tietje and Eugene Meier.

Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. The service will be livestreamed at 11:00 a.m. on the Zion Lutheran Church Facebook Page. There will be a public visitation on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com and memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551