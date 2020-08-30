Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harry Nix

Harry Nix

Harry Nix, 79, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.

Funeral Service will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 am.

Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to 313 Cottage St., Waterloo, IA 50703.

Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.