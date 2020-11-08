Harvey W. Dailey

May 5, 1926-October 22, 2020

Harvey W. Dailey, Jr, age 94, formerly of Waterloo, passed away on October 22 at Banner – University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona, after complications following a short illness.

He was born May 5, 1926 in Sioux Rapids, Iowa, the son of Harvey (Sr) and Alma Gebhart Dailey. He graduated from the Sioux Rapids Consolidated School System in 1944 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served duty on the U.S.S. Dashiell, a Fletcher-class destroyer in the South Pacific.

After being discharged from service in June 1946, he enrolled at Iowa State Teachers College (University of Northern Iowa), graduating with a B.A. Science degree.

He married Lois Ellen Cantrell on November 21, 1947, and they made their home in Waterloo for over 64 years.

Harvey was employed in the Metallurgical Department at John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo for 32 years, retiring as departmental manager in 1982.

Following Lois' death on April 29, 2012, he moved to Marshalltown, Iowa and Green Valley, Arizona to be closer to his children.

Survivors include two daughters, Donna (Michael) Dailey Gerrard of Green Valley, Arizona and Linda Dailey Brintnall of Marshalltown, Iowa; a son Thomas (Cindy) of Goshen, Indiana; three grandchildren, Sam, David and Olivia Brintnall; three step-grandchildren, Matthew (Erin), Sarah and Paul Johnson; two step-great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Claire Johnson

Preceded in death by his wife of 64 years; his parents, and three sisters, Dolores (Lambert) Modder, Shirley Dailey and Marilyn Vaught.

A public viewing and rosary will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 5.30 pm to 7:00 pm at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. A funeral mass will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, Thursday, Nov. 12 at 11.00 am, followed by burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the United States Naval Honor Guard. The mass will be live streamed on the St. Edward website, www.sted.org

Memorials may be directed to the Harvey Dailey Family care of Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service. Harvey's lifelong appreciation and care for wildlife and their habitat will be honored with beneficiaries in both Iowa and Arizona.

