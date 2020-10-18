Hayes A. Petersen

Tiffin - Hayes Arthur Petersen, precious baby boy of Jay and Natalie (Steimel) Petersen was born into the arms of angels October 11th, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals. Born at 33 weeks he weighed 7 lbs. 2 oz and was 20 inches long.

Although Hayes never spent any time with us on earth, he was very loved and touched many lives. His big brother Grayson made sure every day up until his passing that he knew how much we all loved him.

In addition to his parents and big brother he is survived by his grandparents: Steve and Ann Petersen (Cedar Rapids, IA), David and Lisa Steimel (Fairfax, IA). His aunts and uncles: Daniel and Amanda Gilles (Riverside, IA) and Jonathan and Jennifer Yuska (Cedar Rapids, IA). And cousins: Eli, Leo, Elliott, Isla Gilles and Landon, Sydney Yuska. He was preceded in death by his fraternal great grandparents and maternal great grandmother.

Hayes will always remain his parents' precious baby and Grayson's little brother, and they will hold him again in heaven one day.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at Gay & Ciha Funeral Service, 2720 Muscatine Ave, Iowa City, IA 52240. Private Family Funeral Services will follow.

To share a thought, memory or condolence with Hayes's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.