Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Hazel G. Anton
1923 - 2020
BORN
December 31, 1923
DIED
November 17, 2020

Hazel G. Anton

December 31, 1923-November 17, 2020

Hazel Georgia Anton 96 of North Platte, Nebraska passed away on November 17, 2020 at Linden Court.

She was born on December 31, 1923 to Fred and Mary (Thompson) Kreger in Canton, IL. Hazel graduated from High School at Pardeeville, WI and attended Pitzie Beauty School in Waterloo, IA. She was united in marriage to Keith Anton on November 15, 1944. To this union two children were born, Stephen and Carol. They resided in La Porte City, IA until 1952 when they moved to a farm northwest of Mt. Auburn, IA. They returned to La Porte City in 2000.

She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, The United Methodist Women, BPW and the American Legion Auxiliary.

After the passing of her husband she moved to North Platte, NE to be closer to family.

Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; and husband; two brothers; and a sister.

Hazel is survived by her children, Stephen (Sherrie) Anton of Hershey, NE and Carol Anton of Phoenix, AZ; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10:30a.m. to 12:30p.m. at Saint Paul United Methodist Church. Graveside services will follow at Westview Cemetery in La Porte City, IA with Pastor Allen Craft officiating.

Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.carpentermemorial.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Saint Paul United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
We are sorry very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Our deepest sympathy and love.
Marsha & Ron Schlosser-Traynor
Friend
November 21, 2020
She was a lovely lady. We will remember her as always being very kind.
Linda and Ted Mahood
November 21, 2020
Prayers to Hazel’s family. She was such a sweet and kind lady. Glad I had the privilege of doing her hair at JCPenney. Enjoyed our many laughs and jokes.
Elsie Kemp
Friend
November 20, 2020