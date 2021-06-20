Hazel Mae Jessen

May 3, 1938-June 3, 2021

DES MOINES-Hazel Mae Jessen-mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, wife, and friend-passed peacefully June 3, 2021, at the Prairie Hills Assisted Living Facility in Des Moines following a long illness. Born May 3, 1938, at her parent's home in Milford Township, Story County, Iowa, she will be greatly missed. The family will hold her memorial service at 10:00 AM, June 26, 2021, at the Pleasant Grove Community Church, 56971 170th Street, Ames, Iowa 50010 with burial following at the Sheffield Cemetery, Story County, Iowa. For a complete obituary go to www.brooksfuneralcare.com.