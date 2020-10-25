Hazel "Pat" Loomis

Hazel "Pat" Loomis, 87, of Hazleton, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, Iowa.

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein with Rev. Josh Schunk officiating.

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Wednesday.

Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.

