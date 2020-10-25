Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Hazel "Pat" Loomis
1933 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1933
DIED
October 23, 2020

Hazel "Pat" Loomis

Hazel "Pat" Loomis, 87, of Hazleton, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, Iowa.

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein with Rev. Josh Schunk officiating.

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Wednesday.

Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.

www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home
221 N. Frederick Ave., Oelwein, Iowa
Oct
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
, Oelwein, Iowa
Oct
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
, Oelwein, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I'm so sorry about your loss. Hug to you all. She was a nice lady.
Elaine Gallagher
Friend
October 24, 2020