Heather H. Marvets
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Tripoli High School
FUNERAL HOME
Becker-Milnes Funeral Services
111 W. 5th Street
Sumner, IA

Heather J. Marvets

May 26, 1983-February 20, 2021

TRIPOLI-Heather Jean Marvets, 37, of Los Angeles, California and formerly of Tripoli, died tragically Saturday, February 20, 2021, in Los Angeles as a result of a homicide.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Chapin Park in Tripoli. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Heather's family.

Heather Jean, daughter of Roxanne Miller and Ed Marvets was born May 26, 1983, at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. Heather received her education in the Tripoli Schools and graduated from Tripoli High School in 2001. Heather married Bill Toenjes and to this union a son was born, Tacoma. The couple later divorced. She lived in Oelwein for several years prior to traveling to the Northeast, Southeast, and then settling in the Los Angeles area. Heather married Tom Kauffman. The couple would later divorce. Heather enjoyed collecting dolls, fishing, and horseback riding.

Heather is survived by her parents, Roxanne Newhoff of Hazelton and Ed (Susan) Marvets of Tripoli; children, Tacoma Toenjes of Shell Rock, and Iella and Raven Marvets of Tripoli; brothers, David (Ashley) Marvets of Waterloo and Nick (Sophia) Marvets of Sumner; paternal grandparents, Richard and Peggy Marvets of Tripoi; several aunts and uncles, and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Lyle and Anna Mae Miller; and step-grandparents, Edward and Alberta Mcclure.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
22
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Chapin Park
Tripoli, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Becker-Milnes Funeral Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I Didn't Know Much about Heather but She Was in a Relationship with My Brother I'm Truly Sorry 4 Your Loss NO1 DESERVES 2 DIE THE WAY SHE DID HEATHER YOU WILL B MISSED
Genevieve Champion
Acquaintance
March 1, 2021
Woman. Will miss you terribly....
Katt
February 25, 2021
