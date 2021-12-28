Menu
Heather Sue Durnin Quail
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021

Heather Sue Durnin Quail

December 6, 1978-December 22, 2021

WATERLOO-Heather Sue Durnin Quail, 43, of Waterloo, died December 22 at Allen Memorial Hospital, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

She was born December 6, 1978, daughter of Duane Grandon and Tammy Durnin. Heather was united in marriage to Robert (Rob) Quail Jr in 2004.

Heather enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed nature, especially watching the eagles.

Survived by: Her husband, Three sons, Dalton (Ashland) Snyder, Joseph and Jack Quail; one daughter, Melissa Hoen. One granddaughter, Arora Snyder; her mother Tammy Durnin; one brother, Josh (Brittani) Dubuc; Three sisters, Heidi Grandon, Amanda (Matt) Durnin, and Amber Morris. Step father; Phillip Dubuc, and many nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in death by: Her father, grandparents, and an uncle, Mike Dietz.

Services will be held at Linden United Methodist Church (301 Butler Ave in Waterloo) on December 29 at 1 with Pastor Sharon Dix officiating with a fellowship following the service. Masks are required.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Service
1:00p.m.
Linden United Methodist Church
301 Butler Ave, Waterloo, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Always in my heart!
Aunt Michelle
January 9, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
LeeRoy Howard
Family
December 29, 2021
I love you forever and always your cousin Teresa. I miss you
Teresa
Family
December 29, 2021
My sister was a friend I knew was always near. My sister was my confidant calming every hurt and fear. Heather was the bridge to my childhood and thee other half of my heart. We shared young girl secrets and grown up dreams. She always wanted to travel and see the world. I will miss having her there beside us as our kids grow but I know she is here in spirit watching out for us now.. We were connected by family but bound by love. She listened to me and understood well where I came from. Her smile lifted me up and her arms held me close. My arms are wide open longing for you. Wishing I had just one more day to tell you how much you really mean to me. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause us pain. Thank you for creating 4 amazing, beautiful children, Melissa, Dalton, Joseph and Jack. In them I still get to see your smile and it will bring our eternal love & memories back...
Amber & Jazzy
Family
December 28, 2021
I will always remember you my friend! You were a real friend! May your soul Rest in Peace with the good lord above. Love you!
Jessica Bruening
Friend
December 28, 2021
